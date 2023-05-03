Jamie Foxx Returns To Social Media Amid Hospitalization, Says We'll See Him Soon

Jamie Foxx just released his first comment after suddenly being hospitalized. On Instagram (as was reported by TMZ), amidst an outpouring of support, the actor posted to his story, saying, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," and also wrote a shout-out to Nick Cannon. After Foxx's hospitalization, Cannon stepped in to replace him as the host of the game show "Beat Shazam." In his note to Cannon, he said "see u all soon," which hopefully means that his progress is steady.

The reason behind Foxx's hospitalization is, as of this writing, still unknown. On April 12, Foxx's daughter Corinne, who's also the DJ on "Beat Shazam," made the announcement that her father was having health issues and had a "medical complication" while filming his next movie, "Back in Action," in Atlanta with co-star Cameron Diaz. Weeks later, TMZ reported that Foxx's inner circle was asking for prayers for the Oscar winner — but now that he's released a personal update, hopefully his fans can rest easy for a moment.