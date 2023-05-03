Succession's Series Finale Is Reportedly 90-Minutes Long

Gird your loins, "Succession" fans — the series finale will basically be a full-length film.

Composer Nicholas Brittell, who scores the entire show and also penned the absolute banger of a theme song, told Variety, "It's 90 minutes. It's a huge episode — like a movie." This revelation is incredible news for fans of the drama series, which has been airing an absolutely incredible final season and who, undoubtedly, want to get the most out of "Succession's" final run. In the third episode of Season 4, "Connor's Wedding," the series — created by Jesse Armstrong — took an enormous creative swing by killing off the show's biggest character, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), and it hasn't slowed down for a moment since then.

Logan's death leaves a vacancy as Waystar Royco's CEO, at which point his children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin), as well as any number of hangers-on and acolytes, vy for his place. Ultimately, it's handed to Roman and Kendall, but not for long; a deal to sell the company to GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson is in the works, but whether or not it actually pans out is anyone's guess at this point.