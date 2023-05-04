Wicked Is Fun, But L. Frank Baum's Oz Books Are An Untapped Cinematic Fantasy Universe Waiting To Happen

It's hard to ignore the sheer influence that "Wicked" had over Broadway. As an adaptation of the popular Gregory Maguire novel of the same name, it opened the gates for numerous other musical adaptations to follow in its footsteps, to say nothing of how it inspired so many similar takes in the world of film — see "Maleficent" for one example, and the dark (but no longer villainous) "Cruella" for another. However, as Hollywood stands on the precipice of turning "Wicked" into movie magic — and potentially putting out the definitive "Oz" story for this generation — it's hard not to lament how we've lost out on film adaptations of the wonderfully wild source material that is L. Frank Baum's "Oz" books.

Sure, we're all familiar with Baum's first book, which famously became the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," but Baum's stories about that magical land didn't end after Dorothy Gale tripped her way back over the rainbow — in fact, the best stuff was packed into numerous sequel novels.

Thus far, the closest we've gotten is 1985's remarkably dark "Return to Oz," and if you saw that movie as a kid, you certainly still carry the mental scars from it. While "Return to Oz" did finally bring some iconic Oz characters into live-action, darkness was never the point of Baum's work. And what a work it was: there are 14 "Oz" books and four short story compilations, not even getting into the volumes written by other authors after his passing. Throughout these novels, Baum crafted dozens of characters deserving of movie treatment, from Polychrome to Button Bright. That's why it might be a wiser idea to venture further into the Oz universe, instead of remaking Dorothy's classic yellow brick road sojourn over and over again.