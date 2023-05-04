GOTG Vol 3 Has Officially Sold Us On James Gunn's Superman

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

When it was announced that James Gunn would be heading up DC's cinematic universe for the foreseeable future, it made perfect sense. After all, the director cut his teeth on some of Marvel's best films via the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, and he helmed the best-reviewed DC movie in years, "The Suicide Squad," in 2021.

However, you'd be forgiven for doing a double take when it was revealed that Gunn would be writing and directing a new Superman movie himself. The character has been notoriously challenging to adapt for the big screen in the modern era, and though Henry Cavill's version has staunch supporters, it failed to stick around. Gunn also has a reputation for wisecracking snark that works great in "Guardians of the Galaxy," but might not be quite so fitting for the Man of Steel. So the question lingers: Is Gunn the right choice to direct a Superman movie?

After seeing "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the answer is a resounding yes. Though the two franchises are quite different in style and tone, "Vol. 3" shows how good Gunn is at the things that matter: character development, emotional poignance, and heart. Amidst all the banter and colorful alien locales, the movie gets back to what once made the MCU great, respecting both its protagonists and the time fans have invested in them. Suffice it to say, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has sold us on James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" movie.