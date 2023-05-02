Here's When You Can Watch John Wick: Chapter 4 At Home
There's no denying it — "John Wick: Chapter 4" is a certified hit. The newest installment of the action-packed franchise starring Keanu Reeves has proven not only to be a major box office success but a critical darling with glowing reception from reviewers and general audiences alike. Indeed, the movie has already cemented its place in the running for being one of the best movies of 2023. Suffice to say, it's worth a watch, and probably a couple re-watches too.
For those that either missed their chance to see "John Wick: Chapter 4" during its theatrical run or just want to be able to watch it wherever and whenever they want, the wait for the home release is already coming to a close. Fans can get their hands on the movie for at-home viewing starting on May 23, but there's quite a few different purchase options for each person to consider before they pull the trigger.
John Wick: Chapter 4 will be available both physically and digitally
When "John Wick: Chapter 4" receives the first wave of its home release on May 23, it will be available through digital storefronts. Expect all the usual suspects to carry the movie, including Amazon Prime Video, the iTunes store, and the Google Play Store. No subscription-based streaming services will be carrying the movie at the time of its initial release, though pre-existing agreements on behalf of Lionsgate suggest that the movie will eventually come to both Starz and Peacock.
Those who would prefer to purchase "John Wick: Chapter 4" physically will have to wait a few additional weeks past May 23. Rather, June 13 will see three physical editions of the movie release: the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (also including a Blu-ray version and a code for a digital copy), the Blu-ray Combo Pack (which includes the code for a digital copy and a DVD version), and the standalone DVD version. These units are priced at $42.99, $39.99, and $29.96 respectively.
While physical fans may have a longer wait in store than digital purchasers, their patience will be rewarded. These variations of "John Wick: Chapter 4" include a bevy of special bonus features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes delving into the film's production process and high-quality versions of the movie's theatrical trailers.