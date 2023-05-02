Here's When You Can Watch John Wick: Chapter 4 At Home

There's no denying it — "John Wick: Chapter 4" is a certified hit. The newest installment of the action-packed franchise starring Keanu Reeves has proven not only to be a major box office success but a critical darling with glowing reception from reviewers and general audiences alike. Indeed, the movie has already cemented its place in the running for being one of the best movies of 2023. Suffice to say, it's worth a watch, and probably a couple re-watches too.

For those that either missed their chance to see "John Wick: Chapter 4" during its theatrical run or just want to be able to watch it wherever and whenever they want, the wait for the home release is already coming to a close. Fans can get their hands on the movie for at-home viewing starting on May 23, but there's quite a few different purchase options for each person to consider before they pull the trigger.