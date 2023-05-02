This Is The Exact Moment Grey's Anatomy Jumped The Shark

If you're a longtime "Grey's Anatomy" fan, when you read the title of this article, a million possibilities likely floated through your mind regarding what could possibly be the exact moment when this long-running medical series jumped the shark.

There are truly so many, many choices. There's the time Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) stuck her hand into a guy's chest to steady an unexploded bomb, which would go on to explode Coach Taylor from "Friday Night Lights." There's the time Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) spent an entire episode performing CPR on a deer. There's the time a lady came into Seattle-Grace-Grey-Sloan-Memorial Hospital with a gun shoved into her unmentionables. Really, there's a multitude of options for the craziest moment on "Grey's Anatomy." That is, to be fair, part of the fun of the show — its heightened, wild swings can be delightful, but they can also be so, so stupid.

Choosing just one absolutely insane, over-the-top, completely absurd "Grey's Anatomy" plotline wasn't exactly simple, but one moment — which lasted for an entire episode — takes the cake. There's no question: when it comes to the dumbest moments on "Grey's Anatomy," there is no bigger shark jump than the musical episode, "Song Beneath the Song," in the show's seventh season, for the fact that it finally established the once-beloved medical drama as having gone ludicrously off the rails.