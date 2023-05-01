54% Of Young Sheldon Fans Really Can't Stand This Character - Looper Survey

"Young Sheldon" might be a lighthearted, Texas-based prequel to "The Big Bang Theory," but viewers aren't exactly loving all the characters ... particularly not the namesake of the show. While Jim Parsons' portrayal of the theoretical physicist is highly acclaimed, with the actor taking home the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series four times, there's just something about Iain Armitage's take on the teen version that isn't resonating with the masses.

Looper conducted a survey of 5,900 people and asked them which "Young Sheldon" character they really can't stand. A whopping 54% of respondents chose Sheldon, with Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) coming in second place with only 17% of the vote. Meemaw (Annie Potts) and George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) tied at 10%, with Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) at 9%.

Blade Brace said it best: "Sheldon is the character I'm least interested in, and the show's supposed to be about him." But why, exactly, can't fans stand the title character? There are several reasons.