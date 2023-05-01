54% Of Young Sheldon Fans Really Can't Stand This Character - Looper Survey
"Young Sheldon" might be a lighthearted, Texas-based prequel to "The Big Bang Theory," but viewers aren't exactly loving all the characters ... particularly not the namesake of the show. While Jim Parsons' portrayal of the theoretical physicist is highly acclaimed, with the actor taking home the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series four times, there's just something about Iain Armitage's take on the teen version that isn't resonating with the masses.
Looper conducted a survey of 5,900 people and asked them which "Young Sheldon" character they really can't stand. A whopping 54% of respondents chose Sheldon, with Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) coming in second place with only 17% of the vote. Meemaw (Annie Potts) and George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) tied at 10%, with Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) at 9%.
Blade Brace said it best: "Sheldon is the character I'm least interested in, and the show's supposed to be about him." But why, exactly, can't fans stand the title character? There are several reasons.
Fans feel Sheldon is getting more obnoxious as a teenager
As "Young Sheldon" continues, fans are more invested in storylines featuring Missy (Raegan Revord), Georgie, and pretty much every other member of the Cooper clan aside from Sheldon. While Missy grapples with her parents' failing marriage and Georgie shows character growth by embracing fatherhood, Sheldon is off trying to discover aliens ... and annoying pretty much every professor at East Texas Tech in the process.
Sheldon's antics were largely seen as endearing when the prequel began, but this isn't the case for the teen genius. Diane Lentine responded, "Sheldon is even more obnoxious now that he's older." Meanwhile, King of the Grill feels the natural aging of Iain Armitage, now 14, is throwing off the show's dynamic: "In recent episodes Young Sheldon's voice is threatening to become deeper than adult Sheldon's' [sic] voice."
Perhaps "Young Sheldon" viewers would be happier if the character had deeper plotlines and didn't rely on the "I'm a genius" schtick so heavily. On "The Big Bang Theory," Jim Parsons' version is certainly overconfident in his intellect but still enjoys some laugh-out-loud moments. A prime example is Season 3, Episode 14, "The Einstein Approximation," when a crazed Sheldon keeps popping up in a ball pit while yelling, "Bazinga!"