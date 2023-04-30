Only Murders In The Building: Steve Martin And Martin Short Reveal Season 3 Is Coming Very Soon

The "Only Murders in the Building" star-studded duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short are currently on the road touring while fans of the Hulu series eagerly wait for Season 3's arrival. A new batch of episodes featuring the Arconia building's residents and the podcasting threesome of Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) is slated to drop in 2023. A definitive premiere date has been up in the air since the Season 2 finale, "I Know Who Did It," dropped at the end of August 2022. But the wait is finally over. Martin and Short have officially let the cat out of the bag, and Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" begins on August 8.

Martin and Short have teamed up for the "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" comedy tour. And during their performance on Friday, April 29, at the Walt Disney Theatre at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the crowd in Orlando, Florida, was the first to receive the good news — the release date for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3.