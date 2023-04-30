Only Murders In The Building: Steve Martin And Martin Short Reveal Season 3 Is Coming Very Soon
The "Only Murders in the Building" star-studded duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short are currently on the road touring while fans of the Hulu series eagerly wait for Season 3's arrival. A new batch of episodes featuring the Arconia building's residents and the podcasting threesome of Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) is slated to drop in 2023. A definitive premiere date has been up in the air since the Season 2 finale, "I Know Who Did It," dropped at the end of August 2022. But the wait is finally over. Martin and Short have officially let the cat out of the bag, and Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" begins on August 8.
Martin and Short have teamed up for the "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" comedy tour. And during their performance on Friday, April 29, at the Walt Disney Theatre at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the crowd in Orlando, Florida, was the first to receive the good news — the release date for "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3.
Only Murders in the Building returns on August 8
Fans of Martin and Short's thrilling dramedy "Only Murders in the Building" won't have to wait much longer for the highly anticipated Season 3 premiere. According to Variety, two people who attended the performers' comedy tour, "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" said the actors announced the Hulu series would return on Tuesday, August 8. The two unknown sources reported that Martin and Short also showed the audience a picture featuring series-regular Selena Gomez, Season 2 co-star Paul Rudd, and newcomer Meryl Streep. Rudd returns as Ben Glenroy, and Streep joins the fun for the first time during the show's third go-round.
"Catch the new season August 8," Martin reportedly said to the crowd. "Our show is like Steve [Martin] trying to pee — it streams for 33 minutes," Short joked. At the time of this writing, "Only Murders in the Building" Season 1 continues to boast a perfect 100% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, while Season 2's ratings hardly faltered at 98%. And with audience scores that are through the roof, 93% and 90%, respectively, for the first two years, Season 3 has high expectations to live up to.