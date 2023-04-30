Marvel's Newest Carnage Gets A Horrifying Origin

The new Carnage brilliantly feels like the old version of the character but with a futuristic twist. Erick, the new host, was on the verge of being killed before taking on the symbiote. Now, as Carnage 2099, he will turn his attention to those who have taken everything away from him. However, it remains to be seen how much of Erick is left in the new villain, as the Carnage personality seems to have overtaken him and is now using his body to commit his own atrocities in Nueva York and beyond. Steve Orlando said in an interview with ComicBook.com that Carnage 2099 needs to eat to survive, with the preview also showcasing that blood helps fuel his internal engine for killing.

Orlando has done an impressive job building the latest Spider-Man 2099 universe by introducing new versions of heroes and villains but with exciting twists. "Spider-Man 2099: Exodus" featured the debut of a 2099 New Avengers team, which included new versions of Moon Knight, Captain America, Hulk, and Black Panther. The group faced off against the Masters of Evil, which included 2099 versions of Enchantress, Black Knight, Baron Zemo, and Melter.

The Spider-Man 2099 crossovers also introduced a new X-Men 2099 team featuring new versions of Phoenix, Deadpool, Cyclops, and Northstar. The future mutants would help Spider-Man 2099 take down Norman Osborn, with the events of the fall of the Black Card Elite leading directly into Carnage 2099's creation. Considering how bloody he is in the preview, Marvel's Carnage 2099 is about to make his presence felt in a considerable way.

"Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis" #1 by Steve Orlando, Justin Mason, Jordan Boyd, and VC's Cory Petit from Marvel Comics is in comic book stores and online retailers on Wednesday.

