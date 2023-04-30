Marvel's Newest Carnage Gets A Horrifying Origin
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis" #1.
Before Spider-Man 2099 plays a key role in the Spider-Verse in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," he will battle a new version of Carnage from Marvel's future in the comics that is just as horrifying as the original killer symbiote.
In a new look at the upcoming "Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis" #1 limited series by Steve Orlando, Justin Mason, Jordan Boyd, and VC's Cory Petit from Marvel Comics, Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099 continues as a masked vigilante in Neuva York after his successful takedown of the group of elites, The Black Cards in his previous "Spider-Man 2099: Exodus Alpha" crossover series. However, when a wealthy former Black Card Elite member, an older man named Erick, is robbed in a violent break-in by a group of attackers, he decides to fight back by using enhanced, dangerous remnants of a Venom treatment to transform into a deadly symbiote.
However, instead of transforming into a more in-control symbiote like the original Eddie Brock Venom, Erick is turned into something much more sinister. He becomes a deadly future version of Carnage, who quickly has a taste for blood. Spider-Man 2099 and his fellow web-slingers are about to discover how lethal the new villain is.
Marvel's new Carnage lives up to the name
In an exclusive preview from ComicBook.com, readers see the new origin of Carnage 2099.
The first look at "Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis" #1 opens with Erick, a man who has watched his status in the future Marvel Universe be flipped upside down, as the Black Card Elite member has become a significant target after Norman Osborn's aristocratic group has been shut down. Erick begs for his life, telling the armed robbers to take anything they want, but they tell him nothing protects him anymore. To survive, Erick decides to break open a case of Venom clippings but learns the symbiote inside is actually much darker than he anticipated.
Emerging in his new symbiote form, Carnage doesn't waste time ripping apart the robbers, limb by limb. He impales them with his sharp tail and cuts them to pieces, standing among the death he caused, craving more. Carnage 2099 admits he missed the taste of blood and needs more immediately.
The arrival of Carnage 2099 puts him on Spider-Man 2099's radar immediately. Spider-Woman 2099 informs him of the bloody attack in the Skyrise District, causing the heroes to redirect their focus to the events at hand. At the same time, Miguel O'Hara tries to navigate the chaos caused by the new villain as he deals with major protests and anger following the downfall of the Black Card Elite. Spider-Man 2099' has to feel somewhat helpless in watching his city still not finding peace.
Carnage is out for blood in the 2099 Universe
The new Carnage brilliantly feels like the old version of the character but with a futuristic twist. Erick, the new host, was on the verge of being killed before taking on the symbiote. Now, as Carnage 2099, he will turn his attention to those who have taken everything away from him. However, it remains to be seen how much of Erick is left in the new villain, as the Carnage personality seems to have overtaken him and is now using his body to commit his own atrocities in Nueva York and beyond. Steve Orlando said in an interview with ComicBook.com that Carnage 2099 needs to eat to survive, with the preview also showcasing that blood helps fuel his internal engine for killing.
Orlando has done an impressive job building the latest Spider-Man 2099 universe by introducing new versions of heroes and villains but with exciting twists. "Spider-Man 2099: Exodus" featured the debut of a 2099 New Avengers team, which included new versions of Moon Knight, Captain America, Hulk, and Black Panther. The group faced off against the Masters of Evil, which included 2099 versions of Enchantress, Black Knight, Baron Zemo, and Melter.
The Spider-Man 2099 crossovers also introduced a new X-Men 2099 team featuring new versions of Phoenix, Deadpool, Cyclops, and Northstar. The future mutants would help Spider-Man 2099 take down Norman Osborn, with the events of the fall of the Black Card Elite leading directly into Carnage 2099's creation. Considering how bloody he is in the preview, Marvel's Carnage 2099 is about to make his presence felt in a considerable way.
"Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis" #1 by Steve Orlando, Justin Mason, Jordan Boyd, and VC's Cory Petit from Marvel Comics is in comic book stores and online retailers on Wednesday.