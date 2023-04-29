The Super Mario Bros. Movie Will Soon Join The $1 Billion Box Office Club

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" continues to blow everyone away at the box office, and is now on track to hit yet another commercial milestone, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The cinematic smash of 2023 is about to raise its flag over the castle of $1 billion in box office grosses worldwide, the first movie of the year to even come close to doing so.

As THR points out, it's a performance that seems more befitting of a four-quadrant general audiences blockbuster — ala 2022's $1 billion box office club entry "Top Gun: Maverick" — than something that was ostensibly produced primarily for children and families. It just goes to show that after more than 40 years of jumping and dying, Mario is truly a pop culture icon who appeals to almost every demographic.

The film is projected to cross over the $1 billion worldwide mark sometime on Sunday, and of course, even if it somehow didn't quite make it by then, it would only be a matter of time before the milestone is reached. Once that happens, it will join an extremely select fraternity of animated films to have grossed $1 billion or more, becoming just the tenth such film to do so in movie history.