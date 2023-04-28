How Maria Bakalova Behaved On The Set Of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 According To James Gunn

Maria Bakalova won over the movie industry in 2020 with her hilarious best supporting actress Oscar-nominated performance in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," and apparently she had the same sort of winning effect on writer-director James Gunn on the set of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3."

Bakalova plays Cosmo the Spacedog, who has been elevated from a pair of short appearances in the first two "Guardians" films and emerging turn in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" to a bona fide role in "Vol. 3." And while the actor wasn't required to be on set when she wasn't in a scene with her fellow co-stars, she opted to hang out with Gunn anyway.

"[The] fun thing about Maria that a lot of people don't know is, as much as we all love each other, we're still working," Gunn said in a press conference for the film attended by Looper. "So, the minute that people are off the clock, they're out of there. They're off the set. They're back home [or] we're all on location and we all have other things we want to do. That includes me."

Bakalova, on the other hand, was a mainstay on the set from her first day on the production whether she was required to be there or not, Gunn said. "Then, she will come in the next morning [and] she does her bit as Cosmo, and she comes and sits with me all day long," he continued. "So, even though she's not the biggest character in the movie, I spent more time with Maria than almost [anyone else] because she just loved being on set and watching all the other actors. She is just an absolute joy to be around in every way."