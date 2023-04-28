The Good Doctor: A Newly Introduced Series Regular Won't Return For Season 7

"The Good Doctor" has one more episode left of Season 6, which airs on May 1, and then it may be a while until fans see Dr. Perez again. It definitely sounds as though the door will be left open for him to come back if he desires, but actor Brandon Larracuente will have other projects to focus on in the interim.

He's reportedly booked a part on a new Prime Video drama from Dick Wolf called "On Call." He'll star in the show opposite Troian Bellisario from "Pretty Little Liars." While Dr. Perez has only been on "The Good Doctor" for a single season, he made the most of his time. For the most part, he functioned as a love interest for Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Samoné Henderson). However, he's also struggled with opioid addiction, and in the back half of the season, his focus has been on maintaining his sobriety.

"The Good Doctor" Season 6, Episode 22, "Love's Labor," comes out on May 1 on ABC, and apparently, Dr. Perez is going to get pulled away due to a tragic accident. Fans will have to tune in to see how they'll write off the character.