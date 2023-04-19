The Good Doctor Season 7 Greenlit At ABC

Even as superhero media reigns supreme on screens big and small and streaming services become increasingly prevalent, cable dramas continue to hold strong. One of the most popular, "The Good Doctor," has become a standout in the medical genre since it began way back in 2017. Audiences can't help but adore the Freddie Highmore-led ABC staple, hence why they're due for yet another batch of stories out of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital in the coming months.

As reported by Variety on April 19, 2023, "The Good Doctor" has officially been renewed for a seventh season at ABC. This should come as no surprise seeing as the program is still a ratings hit, rivaled only by "Quantum Leap" in the 10 p.m. Monday time slot among those in the 18-49 age demographic. The publication also notes that it's unknown if the proposed spin-off titled "The Good Lawyer," which was set up during Season 6, will become a fully-fledged series.

With this news, it has become even further solidified that the medical drama isn't disappearing from TV any time soon.