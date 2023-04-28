Early Reactions To Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 Are A Mixed Bag

After a complicated production history, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." finally premieres on May 5, bringing James Gunn's successful Marvel Cinematic Universe space opera to a doubtlessly heartstring-tugging conclusion that centers around Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) extremely tragic backstory.

We already know that the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" soundtrack will be as awesome as ever, and now that some people have already been able to see the movie, eagerly-awaited first reactions have started to arrive. Fortunately for fans of the series, many of these first impressions are nothing short of stellar ... but as a flipside to the coin, there are also those who have spotted some creaking at the seams.

Steven Weintraub of Collider was among the people who were enamored by the film. "Loved #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3. @JamesGunn is leaving Marvel with an exceptional last film and it's loaded with so many great moments it's hard to pick my favorite scene," Weintraub wrote on Twitter while praising the experience the movie provided in IMAX.

On the other hand, Verge's Charles Pulliam was somewhat more critical, finding that the film leaned a bit too much on the wrong things. "Anyway, Guardians of the Galaxy 3's very pretty, too jokey, and hinges on you still being wrapped up in the emotional fervor of Endgame, which I don't think a lot of people are," Pulliam tweeted. Let's take a look at what others have been saying about the movie.