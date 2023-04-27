Yellowjackets Theory: The Answer To The Antler Queen Lies In First Nation Mythology

A huge question has haunted Showtime's "Yellowjackets" since the beginning: who, actually, is the mysterious Antler Queen?

The cannibalistic leader of the girls' soccer team has her grasp on many of the girls, including — unsurprisingly — Misty Quigley (Samantha Hanratty). But with her shrouded face, fans are chomping at the bit to uncover this murderous queen's identity. It may be fun to guess which girl will end up donning the crown, but the answer may be spookier than that.

The storyline of "Yellowjackets" has long been teetering toward the occult without actually dipping its toe in. We have seen seances and dead birds littering the cabin, but we have no idea what force rules the woods. The longer viewers go without an answer, the more that the identity of the Antler Queen is looking less and less like a "who" and more like a "what." There has been speculation of some sort of forest gods at work, and while nothing is confirmed at this time, it does appear very probable that there is some supernatural force at work here — and we need only look at the geography of the plane crash and the resonant themes to find an answer.

Deep in the wilds of Canada, the myth of the wendigo has long been told by the people of the First Nation. What is this terrifying creature, and how does it connect to our starving girls? The mythical beast of Algonquin legend, pop culture, and social taboos holds the answer.