Kung Fu Panda 4 Plot Details Revealed By Jack Black
It has been common knowledge for some time that a fourth installment in the "Kung Fu Panda" film franchise is on the way. However, details regarding what the feature could entail have been limited to nonexistent, leaving fans to speculate on what the plot might be this time around. Thankfully, it seems that much of that speculation can now come to a screeching halt as story information for "Kung Fu Panda 4" has made it to the public. The source? None other than Po himself, Jack Black. According to Ben Pearson of /Film, who attended CinemaCon 2023, Black took some time at the event to pull back the curtain on the "Kung Fu Panda 4" plot.
He explains that by this point in the series, Po has been promoted to the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace, but to take on the job, he has to name a new Dragon Warrior. While mulling over possible candidates, he catches a thief — a fox named Shen — who soon begins to show potential as his replacement. They clash at first, but in due time, they become friends, which is good considering the high-profile nature of their meeting with a sorceress known as the Chameleon. She can summon any villain from Po's past, so he and Shen will have quite the gauntlet to get through.
By the sound of it, "Kung Fu Panda 4" will be a nostalgic look back on Po's unlikely journey from noodle chef-in-training to the fabled Dragon Warrior. Thus, it might be wise to brush up on the previous franchise installments to best enjoy the upcoming film.
Kung Fu Panda 4 joins an expansive library of Kung Fu Panda movies and TV shows
If you want to become the Dragon Warrior of "Kung Fu Panda" media-watching yourself before "Kung Fu Panda 4" arrives, you have quite a bit of stuff to get through. Obviously, on the movie front, there's "Kung Fu Panda," "Kung Fu Panda 2," and "Kung Fu Panda 3," but that's not all. There are also a handful of short films worth checking out, including "Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Furious Five," "Kung Fu Panda Holiday," "Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Masters," "Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Scroll," and "Panda Paws."
Additionally, a few "Kung Fu Panda" TV shows have also come into being since the original film first reached the silver screen. First and foremost is "Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness," accompanied by "Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny" and "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight." 2022's "The Dragon Knight" is notable for being the first time Jack Black voiced the Po character since 2016's "Kung Fu Panda 3." For "Legends of Awesomeness" and "The Paws of Destiny," the role went to Mick Wingert.
"Kung Fu Panda 4" premieres on March 8, 2024.