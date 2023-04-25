Wonka Footage Reveals Timothee Chalomet As Young Inventor & Hugh Grant As An Oompa Loompa

"Wonka" is one of those major movie projects that can easily make you raise your eyebrows a bit when you hear about it. Who, after all, would need a prequel movie for "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," a story that's already been adapted to the big screen twice? Well, as the new footage that saw the light of day in CinemaCon 2023 reveals, the answer may very well be: everyone. Everyone needs it.

As Looper's sister site /Film notes, the movie features some pretty amazing scenes that focus on Mr. Willy Wonka's (Timothée Chalamet) youth and showcases some of the talent attached to the project — such as Academy Award winner Olivia Colman. Still, while the music-infused untold truth of Willy Wonka has all sorts of potential, the sheer highlight in the footage that depicts Wonka's seven-year path to candy-making royalty must be the inimitable Hugh Grant, who plays an Oompa Loompa who teaches Wonka with the power of self-admittedly "ruinously catchy" song.