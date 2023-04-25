Blue Beetle Just Proved Why He Belongs In The Justice League

Contains spoilers for "Blue Beetle: Graduation Day" #6

Blue Beetle is fighting alongside the Justice League and quickly proving he's worthy of a spot on the infamous DC Comics superteam.

In "Blue Beetle: Graduation Day" #6 by Josh Trujillo, Adriana Gutierrez, Will Quintana, and Lucas Gattoni from DC Comics, Jaime Reyes might have accomplished his single most heroic feat to date. With Blue Beetle wearing his newest armor upgrade, he tries to stop a crashing vessel of The Horizon refugees from landing on Earth. While Reyes has struggled in the past about being forced to become a hero due to the alien scarab on his back, the Blue Beetle is brought out as he works alongside the other Beetles on Earth and some of the greatest Justice Leaguers to prevent a full-blown disaster.

In preventing the ship from what seemed to be assured destruction, despite not knowing if those on board are friends or foes, Reyes steps up to the plate and keeps his home safe while earning the admiration of Batman, Superman, and more heroes he's long-sought approval from. In the process, Blue Beetle proves he deserves a spot in the next iteration of the Justice League — as he's elevated his heroism to an all-new level that should have other heroes' attention.