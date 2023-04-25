Succession's Big Scene Between Kieran Culkin And Alexander Skarsgard Involved A Lot Of Improv

As Logan Roy once said, "Sometimes, it is a 'big d*** competition." This unhelpful bit of unsolicited business advice was callously hurled at Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) during the first episode of "Succession," just moments after Brian Cox's Shakespearean patriarch denied him the seat of CEO partially on the grounds of his inability to verbally hold his own against Vaulter founder Lawrence Yee (Rob Yang). Years later, the eldest Roy still proves himself tongue-tied against his most fearsome professional adversaries — unlike his brother.

In a display of half-blind aggression and pettiness so thoughtless in both practice and execution that it could rival his father, Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) finally dressed down his Swedish crypto-fascist bestie Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). As powerful as the scene was, Culkin told Variety that he improvised a very different version of it that ultimately didn't make the final cut.

"[O]n one of the last takes," he said, "I went up and just unzipped [my pants] and tried to pee next to him, which wasn't in the script. I couldn't pee, and then I remembered that it had been established that Roman couldn't pee in front of other men. So then I just started peeing next to him, and as I was peeing, I started going into the scene, and he had this little smirk, the full Matsson smirk."