Here's When You Can Watch Scream 6 At Home
Ghostface is coming home.
After reviving the iconic meta-horror franchise with 2022's "Scream," directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were brought back to helm a direct sequel. "Scream 6," which continues the saga of the Carpenter sisters (Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera), opened to rapturous applause earlier this year. Set in the bustling, grimy streets of New York City, the sixth "Scream" flick features a notable omission: Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), the franchise's lead heroine. Campbell decided to skip the latest entry after pay disputes with Paramount, per Deadline.
Despite Campbell's absence, "Scream 6" made quite the stomping at the box office. It grossed over $100 million domestically, with a global cume of $168 million, per The Numbers. The film has all but wrapped up its time at the box office, which means it's time for Ghostface to make the jump to television screens.
Paramount+ has confirmed that "Scream 6" will hit the streaming service on April 25 2023, just a month after its initial release.
Stream Scream 6 on April 25
Don't have a Paramount+ subscription? No problem. "Scream 6" will also be available to stream on various digital storefronts on April 25 2023. The film is expected to arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on July 11.
Haven't seen "Scream 6" and want to know if it's worth your evening? Looper enjoyed the slasher fest, giving the horror picture a 7.5/10. Particular praise was given to the film's gore and character work, with writer Dominic Griffin highlighting how the latest sequel expands upon the "requel" theme set up by the fifth film. Fan reception is also solid — it boasts an impressive 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
While Sidney Prescott is nowhere to be found in the film, the latest features the return of a beloved fan-favorite. Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), who made her debut in 2011's "Scream 4," returns in a pivotal role that should leave even the most casual "Scream" fans giddy.
Those who want to marathon all the "Scream" films before "6" are in luck. Paramount+ has every "Scream" film available to stream right now.