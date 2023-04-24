Here's When You Can Watch Scream 6 At Home

Ghostface is coming home.

After reviving the iconic meta-horror franchise with 2022's "Scream," directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were brought back to helm a direct sequel. "Scream 6," which continues the saga of the Carpenter sisters (Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera), opened to rapturous applause earlier this year. Set in the bustling, grimy streets of New York City, the sixth "Scream" flick features a notable omission: Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), the franchise's lead heroine. Campbell decided to skip the latest entry after pay disputes with Paramount, per Deadline.

Despite Campbell's absence, "Scream 6" made quite the stomping at the box office. It grossed over $100 million domestically, with a global cume of $168 million, per The Numbers. The film has all but wrapped up its time at the box office, which means it's time for Ghostface to make the jump to television screens.

Paramount+ has confirmed that "Scream 6" will hit the streaming service on April 25 2023, just a month after its initial release.