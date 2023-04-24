Juggernaut Just Took Out Galactus With A Ghost Rider Twist

Contains spoilers for "Sins of Sinister: Dominion" #1

After thousands of years of being slingshot across the galaxy, Juggernaut just smashed into Galactus — who has taken on the Spirits of Vengeance — in one of Marvel Comics' biggest collisions ever. In the "Sins of Sinister" event, the gene-obsessed mad scientist Mister Sinister gains control of the universe after tracking down Moira MacTaggert's save points in time and using Nightcrawler's DNA to create Chimeras, clones of the mutant combined with other heroes' DNA and abilities.

However, despite achieving his goals, Mister Sinister's experiments became too much for him to handle. As a result, a clone of Mister Sinister, Mother Righteous, has made a play for power and used several Nightcrawler Chimeras to steal some of the most powerful artifacts in an attempt to reset the timeline. Unfortunately for the X-Men, she is living up to her sinister heritage, with her plan involving remaking the timeline with the incredible knowledge from the future coming back with her.

In order to break into the World Farm and smash a barrier protecting its limitless knowledge and power, Mother Righteous redirects Juggernaut's path, sending the unstoppable villain directly into Galactus. In a new preview for "Sins of Sinister: Dominion" #1, readers get another perspective of Cain Marko's explosive journey through the universe.