Ray Romano Undergoes Lifesaving Procedure After Heart Scare

Ray Romano has made a name for himself over the years, entertaining audiences with a number of projects, but the actor revealed that he recently went through a health scare that required surgery.

The actor, who is known for his work on shows like "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "Get Shorty," was a guest on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast when he revealed that a stent was surgically placed in his heart due to the fact that his main artery had 90% blockage. The actor also confirmed he was very fortunate that the problem was identified and steps were promptly taken to rectify the situation, while also reflecting on the changes in his health due to getting older. "Saying 50 was weird, but saying 60 — it sounds foreign, it sounds fake, ya know?" Romano told Maron. "I know in my head I don't feel that old. In my body, I'm getting a couple of notices that I am that old."

Romano also talked about how he has been struggling with his cholesterol for two decades, and while it's been manageable, he does wish he had been more consistent with his efforts to stay healthy. He also admitted to holding off taking medication for the problem, and if he could go back and do it again, the comedian would have chosen differently.

It's a good thing Romano was able to take care of his heart issue, considering the actor has a lot to live for — especially the exciting projects he has on the way.