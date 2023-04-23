Super Mario Bros. Chases Jurassic World And E.T. To Become Universal's Highest Grossing Picture

The relationship between Nintendo and Illumination just keeps churning out more and more money. According to Deadline, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is on track to become Universals' third highest-grossing film at the domestic box office with $434.4 million. The only two films which have earned Universal more American dollars are "E.T. The Extraterrestrial," with 437.1 million, and "Jurassic World," with 653.4 million.

It's also worth mentioning that "E.T." which came out in 1982, has had slightly more than 40 years to earn that number. Meanwhile, "Jurassic World," which came out in 2015, has had nearly eight years. "Mario," on the other hand, is only three weeks into its financial lifespan.

Deadline also noted that "Mario" did not seem to suffer any notable dip in audience retention after students returned to school from variously scheduled spring breaks. This report suggests that either American students are continuing to enjoy the film or that other demographics are continuing to keep the "Mario" numbers afloat. Either way, it's good news for the titular Brooklyn plumbers.