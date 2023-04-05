If The Super Mario Bros. Movie Spawns A Sequel, There's Only One Game It Should Look To For Inspiration

Despite Chris Pratt's most boring efforts, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is going rake in some serious coin. It doesn't take a box office wizard to predict how a joint effort between Nintendo and Illumination will lead to butts in seats. The nostalgia connected to everyone's favorite plumber alone would be enough to draw a crowd but in the hands of the studio which created the Minions, an intellectual property somehow chemically constructed to both mesmerize and infuriate, even the non-gamer crowd will flock in — if only to distract their children from saying "banana" a thousand times a day. Have we mentioned that the Minions (and their language) are infuriating?

Long story short, expect "Super Mario Bros." to do really, really well. Nintendo and Illumination seem to be expecting the same thing because unconfirmed reports suggest that Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) is primed to receive a spin-off movie after his adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom goes live. Should that prove true, we might be witnessing the birth of a new world of animation in real time. The two studios could be laying the groundwork for a "Super Smash Bros." cinematic universe, where Mario (Pratt, unfortunately) and Link ("The Legend of Zelda") and Samus Aran ("Metroid") can exist in the same space.

But Warner Bros. and DC have long since proved how disastrous it can be to dive straight into the major crossover event. Spin-offs aside, the truth is that before Nintendo and Illumination can launch an "Avengers" level event, they have to develop their own equivalent to "Iron Man 2." And if the two studios want to avoid retreading the familiar "save the princess" plot while still building towards a larger universe, well, we've got a solid game recommendation for the perfect narrative inspiration.