Michelle Yeoh's Section 31 Movie Looks Great, But Star Trek Must Remain True To Its Idealistic Heart

Before Michelle Yeoh played multiple versions of herself in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," she was doing the same on "Star Trek: Discovery." Now, Yeoh will star in "Star Trek: Section 31," a film about the ultra-secretive wing of Starfleet that works from the shadows to protect the Federation's security interests, which will release to the Paramount+ streaming service and begins production later this year. While that's amazing news for fans, the film will have to thread a fine line if it hopes to live up to its potential as an instant classic in the "Trek" canon.

According to the press release from Paramount+, Yeoh will reprise her "Star Trek: Discovery" role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou and will join a secret wing of Starfleet. According to executive producer Alex Kurtzman, it was Yeoh's idea to star in a spin-off featuring her character. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of 'Star Trek' launched," Yeoh said in the statement. Nodding to her recent Oscar win for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the actor continued, "To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams."

Yeoh's enthusiasm for the project alleviates what might have been fans' biggest fears about the project: that the newly ascendant best actress winner would be too focused on a new stage of her career to devote time and care to a direct-to-streaming release. Well, as far as that goes, we don't have to worry any longer. However, there's still another problem that requires very careful manueving from the writers, and that's Section 31 itself.