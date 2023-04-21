Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery To Star In Remake Of Controversial Faces Of Death

Marketed as a film containing genuine images of both animal and human death, the original "Faces of Death" was actually a mix of faked and real footage. One infamous scene, in which monkey brains are seemingly consumed around a table, was faked, but approximately 60% of the footage — taken from accident sites, Holocaust newsreels, and film shot in slaughterhouses — was authentic, making it one of the most taboo titles in test-your-limits cinema.

The updated film will follow a female moderator of a YouTube-like video site after she suffers her own personal trauma. Her work requires her to remove violent and offensive content from the site. When she comes across a group of filmmakers recreating kill scenes from the original "Faces of Death," she struggles to find out if the murders being committed are real or fake. Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber came up with the story, which brings the mythos of the original film into the age of online misinformation. There's no word on what role Dacre Montgomery will play.

"Faces of Death was one of the first viral video tapes, and we are so lucky to be able to use it as a jumping-off point for this exploration of cycles of violence and the way they perpetuate themselves online," Mazzei and Goldhaber said in a statement.. A remake was previously announced in 2006, with "Mimic 3: Sentinel" director J.T. Petty attached up until 2013. No release date has been announced for the new "Faces of Death."