First Look: Immortal Sergeant #5 From Joe Kelly And Ken Niimura - Exclusive

Contains spoilers for "Immortal Sergeant" #5 by Image Comics

The ongoing Image Comics miniseries, "Immortal Sergeant," is ramping up as the Joe Kelly and Ken Niimura comic is about to erupt.

In the series from the creators of the award-winning "I Kill Giants," an old man, Joe Sargent, is being forced to step away as a cop. The story follows Sargent on the verge of retirement trying to solve a case that's been haunting him for over three decades. Grumpy and grizzled, often inappropriate, and basically a cop-version of Clint Eastwood's character from "Gran Torino," Sargent is visited by his son and their family as they plan on celebrating watching him retire. However, his game-developer son Michael isn't exactly thrilled to see him, as Sargent doesn't seem to respect him or his life choices. But, after discovering a new clue in a cold case he's been tracking for over 30 years involving the tragic killing of a child, Jim and Michael go on a reluctant road trip to find the killer and try to bring him to justice finally.

Kelly and Niimura bring their trademark storytelling prowess to the new story. It marks the pair's first collaboration since their excellent 2008 "I Kill Giants," adapted in 2018 to a feature film starring Madison Wolfe, Imogen Poots, and Zoe Saldana.