Ted Lasso Star Juno Temple To Star In Venom 3
With "Ted Lasso" coming to a close, it means viewers are going to have to find another feel-good comedy to lift their spirits and show them what the can-do spirit of positivity can accomplish. It also means the show's stars are going to have to find work elsewhere, and it would seem Juno Temple, who plays Keeley Jones on the Apple TV+ series, has landed a pretty big franchise.
Deadline has the exclusive report that Temple has reportedly landed a spot in the upcoming "Venom 3." She's in negotiations to star in the third installment of the "Venom" franchise, which sees Tom Hardy take on the persona of Eddie Brock, who bonds with an alien symbiote and becomes the voracious anti-hero Venom. Hardy is expected to return to the titular role, with Kelly Marcel taking on directorial duties. There aren't any details at this time about the nature of Temple's character, but "Ted Lasso" fans should be happy they'll see her on the big screen in no time.
It isn't Juno Temple's first foray into superhero territory
"Venom 3" is a prime gig for Juno Temple, but it actually won't be her first time joining a superhero universe (even though it will be her first Marvel one). She previously appeared in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" as Jen, one of Catwoman's (Anne Hathaway) friends and accomplices. It wasn't exactly a huge one, so here's hoping she gets a bit more to do in "Venom 3."
The state of Sony's Marvel universe is in an intriguing place at the moment. The last time audiences saw Venom wasn't actually in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The character appeared in a post-credits scene for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" when he temporarily gets transported into the MCU's reality before promptly going back out, but a tiny bit of the symbiote gets left behind. It's unclear if "Venom 3" will pick up on that plot point or incorporate other anti-heroes getting their own Sony projects, like Morbius and Kraven the Hunter.
Juno Temple is also set to appear in Season 5 of "Fargo," so it looks like she more than has her plate full for the foreseeable future.