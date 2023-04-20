Ted Lasso Star Juno Temple To Star In Venom 3

"Venom 3" is a prime gig for Juno Temple, but it actually won't be her first time joining a superhero universe (even though it will be her first Marvel one). She previously appeared in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" as Jen, one of Catwoman's (Anne Hathaway) friends and accomplices. It wasn't exactly a huge one, so here's hoping she gets a bit more to do in "Venom 3."

The state of Sony's Marvel universe is in an intriguing place at the moment. The last time audiences saw Venom wasn't actually in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The character appeared in a post-credits scene for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" when he temporarily gets transported into the MCU's reality before promptly going back out, but a tiny bit of the symbiote gets left behind. It's unclear if "Venom 3" will pick up on that plot point or incorporate other anti-heroes getting their own Sony projects, like Morbius and Kraven the Hunter.

Juno Temple is also set to appear in Season 5 of "Fargo," so it looks like she more than has her plate full for the foreseeable future.