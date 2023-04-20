Adam Warlock Meets Eve Warlock Ahead Of Guardians Of The Galaxy Debut

Contains spoilers for "Warlock: Rebirth" #1 by Marvel Comics

Adam Warlock's storied time with the Infinity Watch has received an important new chapter, as the being designed to be the perfect human just met Eve Warlock. Ahead of Will Poulter's Adam Warlock making his live-action debut in "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol.3", he is meeting a new Warlock. But, while meeting Eve seems like a good thing at first glance, the wielder of the Soul Stone might be on the chopping block. Eve calls herself the next step up in his evolution. When Warlock attempts to defend himself from her powers, she quickly proves she's telling the truth regarding her abilities being on another level than his.

In "Warlock: Rebirth" #1 by Ron Marz, Ron Lim, Don Ho, and Romulo Fajardo Jr from Marvel Comics, the team behind some of Marvel's greatest cosmic comics — Marz and Lim both worked on the iconic "Silver Surfer" run from the 1990s — return to the timeline featuring Warlock leading the Infinity Watch. But for readers expecting to find Warlock and the rest of the team in peace, they instead are up against a new threat who is coming after Adam. To make matters worse, Eve Warlock appears to be even stronger than him, all while her origin and true intentions are still unknown. But she's coming after his Infinity Stone.