Will Poulter Stars As Adam Warlock In New Guardians Of The Galaxy Variant Cover

Adam Warlock's stock isn't just rising in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the hero is also seeing somewhat of a resurgence in the comics. While Warlock has always been a key part of the cosmic universe, appearing in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and other space-spanning titles, he will be getting his first limited series in over a decade in the upcoming "Adam Warlock: Rebirth."

Ron Marz and Ron Lim, who worked together on the iconic "Silver Surfer: Rebirth" run, are spearheading this new series. They tease a stronger evolution of Warlock emerging, and the new character is set to challenge the original and impact his legacy.

"Adam Warlock was created to be the perfect human specimen," Marvel posted. "Since then, Adam has gone on to be a cosmic savior, defending the galaxy from the likes of Thanos, the Universal Church of Truth, and the Magus, but what will happen when the next evolution of Warlock emerges? Someone who is stronger, faster, and smarter than Adam?"

With "Adam Warlock: Rebirth" and the upcoming Will Poulter-starring variant cover, it's great to see the synergy between Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Adam Warlock variant will be featured on "Guardians of the Galaxy" Issue #1, which arrives in comic book stores on April 12, a few weeks ahead of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."