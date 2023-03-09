Will Poulter Stars As Adam Warlock In New Guardians Of The Galaxy Variant Cover
Adam Warlock will be making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Will Poulter join the likes of Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Mantis, and Drax in "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3." Ahead of the film's arrival later this year, Poulter's take on the Marvel character will star in his own variant cover as "Guardians of the Galaxy" Issue #1 will feature a picture of the live-action version of Warlock. The photo teases the physical transformation Poulter underwent to take on the role of this cosmic hero.
Described by Marvel as a special, one-of-a-kind comic book variant, Poulter's Warlock will make the direct jump from the MCU to the comics with the cover. For fans of Adam Warlock and "Guardians of the Galaxy," as well as those excited for Poulter's first appearance in the upcoming cosmic adventure, the variant cover represents a unique, fun way to showcase the newest version of the character.
Will Poulter's Adam Warlock Is A Long-Awaited Hero To The MCU
Adam Warlock is an important cosmic hero in Marvel Comics, specifically when Thanos acquired all six Infinity Stones, which makes his debut after the "Infinity Saga" somewhat of an oddity. Created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, Adam first appeared in "Marvel Premiere" Issue #1 in 1972, where he was created to be the perfect human by the Enclave.
After coming into existence, Warlock teams up with the High Evolutionary and takes on the Soul Gem. Warlock, who has also resided on Soulworld, is a key player in the "Infinity Gauntlet" saga and is the protector of the Soul Gem as part of Marvel's Infinity Watch after the Mad Titan's defeat.
Adam Warlock's cocoon is teased in the post-credit scene of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" as he is the creation of the Sovereign. In the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" trailer, Warlock also sports a stone on his head, but considering the Soul Stone has been destroyed in the live-action universe, it's unclear what is implanted in him. The exact role of Will Poulter's Adam Warlock isn't known, but he will be a vital part of the film.
Adam Warlock's Star Is Rising In The MCU and comics
Adam Warlock's stock isn't just rising in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the hero is also seeing somewhat of a resurgence in the comics. While Warlock has always been a key part of the cosmic universe, appearing in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and other space-spanning titles, he will be getting his first limited series in over a decade in the upcoming "Adam Warlock: Rebirth."
Ron Marz and Ron Lim, who worked together on the iconic "Silver Surfer: Rebirth" run, are spearheading this new series. They tease a stronger evolution of Warlock emerging, and the new character is set to challenge the original and impact his legacy.
"Adam Warlock was created to be the perfect human specimen," Marvel posted. "Since then, Adam has gone on to be a cosmic savior, defending the galaxy from the likes of Thanos, the Universal Church of Truth, and the Magus, but what will happen when the next evolution of Warlock emerges? Someone who is stronger, faster, and smarter than Adam?"
With "Adam Warlock: Rebirth" and the upcoming Will Poulter-starring variant cover, it's great to see the synergy between Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Adam Warlock variant will be featured on "Guardians of the Galaxy" Issue #1, which arrives in comic book stores on April 12, a few weeks ahead of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."