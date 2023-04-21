Gotham's Victor Zsasz, Anthony Carrigan, Names The Comic Book Characters He'd Love To Play In Live Action - Exclusive

Before Emmy-nominated "Barry" star Anthony Carrigan won over audiences as the amusing Chechen hitman-turned-mob boss NoHo Hank, he was straight-up chilling as the menacing henchman for Carmine Falcone (John Doman) in Fox's Batman prequel series "Gotham." But now that "Barry" is on its way to wrapping up its four-season run on HBO and HBO Max, Carrigan is looking ahead to future acting prospects, and he would definitely consider playing another live-action comic book character if the right opportunity presented itself.

In Anthony Carrigan's exclusive interview with Looper to discuss Season 4 of "Barry," the actor was initially reluctant to name any specific characters he'd like a shot at, saying, "I love that world, and it's a world that I want to play in again. I love those guys, and I'm excited to collaborate and see what we can drum up."

However, when gently pressed to name a few characters, Carrigan said, "All right — DC, I would say, obviously, Lex Luthor. He is the go-to bald guy for sure, but I would have a field day with that ... Deadman as well. Deadman would be a rad one. I would have such a good time playing Deadman. Silver Surfer on the Marvel side of things would be cool. But again, I'm down to [create] a fun character with whatever I'm given and surprising the hell out of people, so let's go. Let's do it!"