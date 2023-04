Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Gotham's Victor Zsasz, Anthony Carrigan, Names The Comic Book Characters He'd Love To Play In Live Action - Exclusive

Before Emmy-nominated "Barry" star Anthony Carrigan won over audiences as the amusing Chechen hitman-turned-mob boss NoHo Hank, he was straight-up chilling as the menacing henchman for Carmine Falcone (John Doman) in Fox's Batman prequel series "Gotham." But now that "Barry" is on its way to wrapping up its four-season run on HBO and HBO Max, Carrigan is looking ahead to future acting prospects, and he would definitely consider playing another live-action comic book character if the right opportunity presented itself.

In Anthony Carrigan's exclusive interview with Looper to discuss Season 4 of "Barry," the actor was initially reluctant to name any specific characters he'd like a shot at, saying, "I love that world, and it's a world that I want to play in again. I love those guys, and I'm excited to collaborate and see what we can drum up."

However, when gently pressed to name a few characters, Carrigan said, "All right — DC, I would say, obviously, Lex Luthor. He is the go-to bald guy for sure, but I would have a field day with that ... Deadman as well. Deadman would be a rad one. I would have such a good time playing Deadman. Silver Surfer on the Marvel side of things would be cool. But again, I'm down to [create] a fun character with whatever I'm given and surprising the hell out of people, so let's go. Let's do it!"