All The Light We Cannot See: Netflix Viewers Are In Awe Of The Wordless Teaser

Netflix just dropped a trailer for its hotly anticipated series "All the Light We Cannot See," and it's striking for one enormous reason: it features zero dialogue whatsoever, and fans are loving it.

The adaptation of Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel has been in the works at Netflix since 2019, with director Shawn Levy ("Stranger Things," the "Night at the Museum" franchise) at the helm, and fans of the book are finally getting a first glimpse at this sprawling, intense show (which is set to run for four episodes starting in the fall).

In fact, they rushed to the YouTube comments section to leave praise for the trailer — which runs just over two minutes and gives viewers just enough to get excited without a single word being spoken. YouTuber user @marvelousmaggielovesbooks wrote, "I love how there is no [dialogue] in the trailer—-it's just visuals. Everybody can tell what this movie is about. This is gonna get Emmy nominations for sure....I can tell." @darquise92 agreed, saying, "Great choice not to have dialogue in this trailer, it hits so much deeper, especially with Mark Ruffalo's superb acting." Everyone seemed to agree; @alphidius said something similar, commenting, "No dialogue or background noise, just music and scenes that flow with the music! Perfect teaser!"