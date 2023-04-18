All The Light We Cannot See's First Trailer Is A Goosebump-Inducing Teaser

The "All the Light We Cannot See" trailer promises an emotional outing, which anyone who read the novel could tell you. It's a heartwrenching story about humanity, and the teaser does a good job of tugging at the heartstrings. No characters speak dialogue throughout the trailer. It's all just footage from the miniseries set to the music of Debussy's "Clair de Lune."

The movie also features the acting debut of Aria Mia Loberti, who is blind like her character. A global search was conducted to find a blind or visually-impaired actress for the role, and Loberti beat out thousands of actresses for the part. Shawn Levy spoke to Deadline about the casting, "It was a jaw-drop moment when we first saw Aria Mia Loberti, who is both a natural performer and an advocate for disability equity and representation. I can't wait to tell this beautiful story with her at the center."

From what the trailer shows, it seems as though Levy and crew have taken special care to ensure the source material is done justice. Viewers can see for themselves when "All the Light We Cannot See" comes out on Netflix on November 2.