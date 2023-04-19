Beau Is Afraid's Nathan Lane On Making A Screwball Horror Movie, Only Murders In The Building, And More - Exclusive Interview

On the surface, Roger is this wealthy surgeon and upstanding member of the community with a beautiful house and family, but then you start to see these cracks and this weirdness under the surface. How did you envision him? Did you invent your own backstory for him?

Amy [Ryan] and I, in discussions with Ari [Aster], tried to craft a backstory for both of them and the whole family and [tried] to figure out the tone and what is real and what isn't. I would always be texting Ari and saying, "Is he really a doctor? Do you think he's really a doctor?" Then when we were shooting this scene, and [Beau] shows me the stitches in his stomach, and they're awful, I thought, "He's a terrible surgeon. I don't think he's a surgeon," but Ari said he was. Ari said he's a doctor, and I said, "Well, then he has a lot of malpractice suits against him."

It's such a strange situation. We knew a certain amount of what was going on because we had read the script. Ari would fill in some of the blanks, and then we had to figure out how we wanted to approach that. He certainly wanted Roger to be this upbeat suburban dad with a lot of corny dad sense of humor and trying to be hip by calling people "my dude, my brother." But there seems to be something else going on.

We would always ask Ari — and I don't want to give away too much, so I can't quite reveal everything — but we would ask him the details, and he would say, "That could be it." He's somebody who was very detail-oriented. Nothing gets past him. Everything in that frame, there's been thought behind how he has composed it, and there are little Easter eggs to be found. But I think he wanted there to be a shift in tone from this Kafkaesque opening where every single thing is going badly for [Beau], and then suddenly he wakes up in Oz and this very sweet suburban couple are taking care of him, and you think everything's going to be okay and then it isn't.