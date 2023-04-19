Poker Face's Hospitalization Storyline Reminded Me Of My Own, & I've Never Identified With A Character So Closely

The Season 1 finale of "Poker Face" begins with Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) getting released from the hospital after a two-month stay, paid for by former boss and pursuer Sterling Frost Sr. (Ron Perlman). For me, the year 2022 ended with a stroke, followed by a series of emergency room visits in Mexico, Oregon, and New Jersey.

My recent hospitalization experiences are just one of many ways I feel a tight kinship with Charlie Cale, the lie-detecting nomad with a potentially fatal fondness for a particular way of living. As shown on the show, Charlie and her sister Emily (Clea DuVall) grew up in Atlantic City, swimming in the waters of the many bays and inlets that make up the New Jersey coastline. I was born and raised a little more than an hour north of that same place, and I misspent much of my teen and college days just a quick boat ride from the Atlantic City boardwalk in the small fishing village of Mystic Island.

Charlie and I also share a fondness for road tripping in old cars. Hers is a '69 Plymouth Barracuda, while I have mostly favored old Jeeps, but for several years drove a 1964 Plymouth Valiant convertible. Throughout Season 1 of "Poker Face," Charlie hops from place-to-place evading Sterling's henchman Cliff Legrand (Benjamin Bratt), making stops in Texas, Tennessee, and Colorado; those are just three of the 15 states I have called home (13 in the US, and two in Mexico).

However, such a lifestyle comes at a cost. While putting all of those miles on various vehicles, I was also racking up miles on my body and brain, filling it with bourbon and red meat. And because of how my own hospital stay changed me, I think that I understand the choices Charlie makes in the "Poker Face" finale more than most.