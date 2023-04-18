Michelle Yeoh Will Explore Starfleet's Dark Side In Star Trek: Section 31

Michelle Yeoh is now officially slated to reprise the role of Emperor Philippa Georgiou in "Star Trek: Section 31," an original movie spinoff of "Star Trek: Discovery" (via StarTrek.com). Yeoh portrays Philippa Georgiou and the alternate universe version of her character with the Emperor designation across the first three seasons of "Discovery." Her most recent "Star Trek" appearance was in 2020.

This "Section 31" spinoff has been in the works since at least 2019, when the project was first announced. When Yeoh won her Oscar in 2023, some "Star Trek" fans began to lose hope that "Section 31" would ever see the light of day, believing that Yeoh might have become too big for the franchise. For what it's worth, in early 2023 producers confirmed that "Section 31" was still on its way. Only on April 18, 2023, however, did Paramount+ announce that it had greenlit the film.

In "Star Trek" canon, Section 31 is a secret Starfleet offshoot in charge of covert missions necessary for the survival of the United Federation of Planets, effectively doing the government's dirty work. This movie, then, will allow Yeoh and her costars to explore a darker side of Starfleet.