Blue Beetle Box Office Prediction: Could DC's Next Film Be The Hero WB Needs?

Warner Bros. Discovery is in a tricky position with DC. Their last few productions have been mired with troubles, both existentially and financially. As the studio attempts to reboot the franchise with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm, they've found themselves stuck with several projects in the pipeline. As so-called "superhero fatigue" takes hold over general audiences, DC failed in convincing audiences to show up for "Black Adam" and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

Dwayne Johnson's passion project floundered at the box office, bringing home just shy of $400 million worldwide. Variety says it needed to make $600 million to boast a profit. This year's sequel to "Shazam!" couldn't take flight, either, barely grossing $60 million domestically. Faith in DC as a cinematic brand is at an all-time low ... but "Blue Beetle" could sweep in as Warner Bros.' much-needed hero.

Set to release on August 18, 2023, "Blue Beetle" has all the fixings to be a notable hit for DC. Since Warner Bros. debuted the first trailer in early April, the official DC video has raked in over 19 million views and 400,000 likes. Buzz continues to be positive for the Angel Manuel Soto-directed film and if all goes well, the film could gross between $250 to $300 million worldwide. While that number may pale in comparison to the $1.1 billion gross of "Aquaman," it's the perfect number to make it a winner for both DC and Warner Bros.