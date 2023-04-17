The Russo Brothers Are Down To Join James Gunn's DCU (& They've Already Named Batman As A Favorite)

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe has begun to take shape, with numerous films and television shows announced for the coming years. Although, the public hasn't learned much by way of casting for these projects or the folks chosen to lead them behind the camera. Gunn and Safran are keeping such info under lock and key until the time is right to make some big reveals. Therefore, fans are left to speculate, and filmmakers are free to express their interest in getting in on the DCU's first chapter.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo recently voiced their desire to leave their mark on the DCU, explaining as much to ComicBook.com. "Obviously James over there running it, it would be a no-brainer. We love him to death. We love the direction he's going to take that world in," Joe said, with he and Anthony mentioning that they have a shared love for Batman that dates back to their childhood. Of course, they're aware that Batman has been covered extensively in non-comic book media and that choosing the Dark Knight as their preferred DC hero to adapt at the movies is a somewhat basic answer.

In the odd event that the Russo Brothers do end up helming a Batman-centric movie someday, it's fair to say that they'll know what they're doing — and not just because of their deep-rooted love for the character.