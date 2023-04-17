The Boogeyman Put A Classic Stephen King Monster Back Under Your Bed

"The Boogeyman" trailer is filled with haunting moments. Just one would've been enough for most horror trailers, but "The Boogeyman" is proving it's going to follow in the legacy of other Stephen King adaptations by freaking out viewers in the best possible way. It opens with a therapy session where Sawyer is taught not to fear the dark. The only problem is that there is most definitely something in the shadows, and using a haunting red blinking cube doesn't exactly make things better.

From there, the trailer depicts many relatable moments for anyone who feared the boogeyman growing up, like thinking something came out of the closet and ran under the bed. There's a superb pedigree of horror talent lined up behind the scenes to make this a horror outing to remember, including director Rob Savage ("Host") and a screenplay from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods ("A Quiet Place") and Mark Heyman ("Black Swan"). There are also plenty of familiar faces, including some "Star Wars" alumni, as Vivien Lyra Blair played Leia in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and Sophie Thatcher, who plays Sadie, was Drash in "The Book of Boba Fett." There's also superhero adaptation mainstay David Dastmalchian, who plays Lester.

"The Boogeyman" is shaping up to be another horror classic, so check it out when it comes out in theaters on June 2.