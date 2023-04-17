The Boogeyman Put A Classic Stephen King Monster Back Under Your Bed
Some fears are purely primordial. Many children, at some point, develop a fear of something lurking under their beds or hiding in their closets. For many, this manifestation is referred to as "the boogeyman," and now, a new film is putting a Stephen King twist on the iconic monster that looks to be downright terrifying.
Adapted from the 1973 short story of the same name, "The Boogeyman" film follows two young girls who are still reeling from the death of their mother and not receiving much in the way of support from their father. The only problem is that a supernatural entity has made its way into their home and sets its sights on the youngest daughter, Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair). The trailer is incredibly effective at setting up the story and showcasing plenty of horrifying moments, including never letting the audience get a good look at the titular monster.
Keep an eye under your bed
"The Boogeyman" trailer is filled with haunting moments. Just one would've been enough for most horror trailers, but "The Boogeyman" is proving it's going to follow in the legacy of other Stephen King adaptations by freaking out viewers in the best possible way. It opens with a therapy session where Sawyer is taught not to fear the dark. The only problem is that there is most definitely something in the shadows, and using a haunting red blinking cube doesn't exactly make things better.
From there, the trailer depicts many relatable moments for anyone who feared the boogeyman growing up, like thinking something came out of the closet and ran under the bed. There's a superb pedigree of horror talent lined up behind the scenes to make this a horror outing to remember, including director Rob Savage ("Host") and a screenplay from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods ("A Quiet Place") and Mark Heyman ("Black Swan"). There are also plenty of familiar faces, including some "Star Wars" alumni, as Vivien Lyra Blair played Leia in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and Sophie Thatcher, who plays Sadie, was Drash in "The Book of Boba Fett." There's also superhero adaptation mainstay David Dastmalchian, who plays Lester.
"The Boogeyman" is shaping up to be another horror classic, so check it out when it comes out in theaters on June 2.