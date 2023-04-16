Why Adult Ethan From The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Looks So Familiar

The ongoing fifth and final season of Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" has surprised fans with its recourse to a time-tested TV narrative device that very few people were expecting to turn up on this particular show: the flash-forward. Each one of the three "Maisel" Season 5 episodes released so far has contained scenes depicting the characters' futures, specifically the events of their lives in the 1980s, two decades on from the show's "main" timeline. This device has allowed the series to re-contextualize its alternate-world depiction of the mid-century comedy scene by imagining how it would be looked back on in-universe, and, so far, there is plenty of reason to believe that the 1980s storyline also has its share of emotional surprises in store.

Although the show's adult characters are still being played by their usual actors with the appropriate hair and makeup, the characters of Midge's (Rachel Brosnahan) children, Esther Maisel and Ethan Maisel, who are still kids in the 1960s timeline, are naturally played by adult stars in the flash-forward scenes. One of those stars is the charismatic young actor playing the older version of Ethan Maisel, now living both physically and emotionally far away from his mother in a kibbutz in Israel, and studying to take up the life of a rabbi. The actor in question is Ben Rosenfield, a rising film and TV star whom you may remember from a handful of other projects. Here's where you may have seen Ben Rosenfield before.