Spider-Man Is Getting A Major Iron Man Upgrade With New Armor

In the new preview of "The Amazing Spider-Man" #24 courtesy of CBR, Marvel reveals the lead-up to what fractured Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's relationship. Parker successfully evades Johnny Storm and the heroes looking to find him and meets with Norman Osborn. The former Green Goblin says he's close to done making the hero a new Spider-Man armor to save MJ, sharing he's used quantum cables Peter stole from Tony Stark alongside modified parts Black Cat took from Moon Girl. However, when Osborn tells Peter he needs more time to run tests, the hero says there's no time to waste and needs to use the armor now. Osborn agrees to help, giving Spider-Man a device allowing him one trip back to his world from an alternate reality. The preview ends with Spider-Man suiting up in the massive armor as Norman Osborn thanks him for trusting him. But Peter isn't ready to entirely toss aside his hatred toward his usual villain, telling him he didn't have a choice besides asking for his help to save MJ.

The new armor resembles Iron Man's, as it's much bulkier and more robotic than Spider-Man's usual costume. But, thanks to the upgrade, Parker has his best chance to pull MJ back to his timeline — a seemingly successful mission given the entire issue is a flashback. However, with so many details still unknown, including how MJ returned and gained a new family following her split with Peter, the issue should answer several long-awaited reader questions.