Moon Knight's New Persona Has A Villainous Marvel History

*Contains spoilers for "Moon Knight" #22 by Marvel Comics*

While Marvel Comics readers have already been introduced to several of Moon Knights' alternate personalities, from Marc Spector, Jake Lockley, and Steven Grant, the antihero just took up a surprise villainous role in the Marvel Universe as the newest Midnight Man.

In the current "Moon Knight" series from Marvel Comics, Marc Spector has continued to be the defender of the night, protecting those in need through his Midnight Mission. Moon Knight has seen his team grow as the Midnight Mission's importance rose, and he's welcomed the likes of the vampire Reese, the former Hydra agent Soldier, and the former Avenger Tigra into the organization. But, with deadly and supernatural threats from Zodiac, Rutherford Winner, and a group of vampires called the Structure trying to take him out, Moon Knight has realized how important it is to expand his operations.

However, despite previous billionaire status with his Steven Grant persona, Spector needs cash to keep operations afloat. It has led him down a surprising road, as he's impersonating the villain Midnight Man to successfully pulls off robberies and crimes. While it might seem odd for Moon Knight to pretend to be one of his reoccurring foes, Spector's reasoning makes sense.