Moon Knight Just Got A New Girlfriend Perfect For The MCU

"Moon Knight" #22 from Marvel Comics deals with the re-emergence of the former Moon Knight villain, the Midnight Man. However, with both iterations of the bad guy off the board, someone new has taken up the mask. Tigra, who is working alongside Moon Knight as part of his Midnight Mission, stakes out Midnight Man, but when she stops him and removes his mask, she finds out it's Spector in disguise.

The hero reveals he became Midnight Man to get the money needed to continue the Midnight Mission, as going after gangsters, gangs, and Hydra would have put attention on his organization, which is why he adopted a new secret identity. Tigra is devastated to learn Marc lied to her about his secret missions, telling him he hurt her badly and made her feel like an idiot for trusting him. Thankfully, Marc realizes Tigra's importance to him, later arriving at her doorstep and offering to watch a classic movie with Tigra and her son. In the process, he shared that he should have trusted her and apologized for his hurtful actions. While admitting it's somewhat crazy to allow Moon Knight into her life, the two share a passionate kiss, with Tigra joking to William that she thinks he's her boyfriend now.

Moon Knight's history makes him understandably scared to be vulnerable with anyone, as his fear of hurting those he loves has prevented him from trusting people. Thankfully, he came to his sense and realized Tigra was worth the risk and could be trusted, leading their romance to go back on track.

Readers can see Moon Knight and Tigra's relationship blossom in "Moon Knight" #22 by Jed MacKay, Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC's Cory Petit, which is in comic book stores now.