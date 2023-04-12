Here's When Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Is Streaming On HBO Max

For those that didn't go to the theaters to see "Shazam! 2: Fury of the Gods," Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed when they can watch the film in the comfort of their own homes or on their favorite device — but it technically won't be happening on HBO Max.

It's been officially announced that the long-rumored rebranding of the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer is finally happening. The service will drop the iconic HBO name, the symbol for small-screen content, unlike anything else TV offers, for the simpler "Max" designation. The changeover will take place on May 23, 2023, and the new name won't be the only thing subscribers will get on the momentous occasion. According to a report from Variety, the 12th film in the DCEU and sequel to the 2019 hit "Shazam!" will also become available to stream on Max's first day.

While it's no secret the film failed to meet expectations at the box office, the critically panned movie does have an excellent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating there may be enough reason for fans to check it out now that doing so is very convenient. But some may be thinking that Shazam's days on the big screen may be over, leaving people probably less than enthusiastic about checking out "Shazam! 2: Fury of the Gods" on Max. But for anyone who has already given up on Zachary Levi's take on the hero, there may still be some hope left to hold on to for the sake of the character's foreseeable future.