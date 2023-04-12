Here's When Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Is Streaming On HBO Max
For those that didn't go to the theaters to see "Shazam! 2: Fury of the Gods," Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed when they can watch the film in the comfort of their own homes or on their favorite device — but it technically won't be happening on HBO Max.
It's been officially announced that the long-rumored rebranding of the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer is finally happening. The service will drop the iconic HBO name, the symbol for small-screen content, unlike anything else TV offers, for the simpler "Max" designation. The changeover will take place on May 23, 2023, and the new name won't be the only thing subscribers will get on the momentous occasion. According to a report from Variety, the 12th film in the DCEU and sequel to the 2019 hit "Shazam!" will also become available to stream on Max's first day.
While it's no secret the film failed to meet expectations at the box office, the critically panned movie does have an excellent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating there may be enough reason for fans to check it out now that doing so is very convenient. But some may be thinking that Shazam's days on the big screen may be over, leaving people probably less than enthusiastic about checking out "Shazam! 2: Fury of the Gods" on Max. But for anyone who has already given up on Zachary Levi's take on the hero, there may still be some hope left to hold on to for the sake of the character's foreseeable future.
Shazam!'s run on the big screen may not be over just yet
HBO Max isn't the only thing getting a facelift at Warner Bros. Discovery. The DC movie agenda is undergoing a massive transition, and it is still unclear which heroes may make the cut for the next wave of movies. While many like Henry Cavill's Superman and Ben Affleck's Batman have been confirmed to not be on the roster moving forward, Shazam's fate was still in question. While its less-than-stellar run might have indicated his departure, the mid-credits scene featuring two characters seen in other DC properties like "Black Adam," "The Suicide Squad," and "Peacemaker" could suggest he might stick around a bit longer. Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) recruit Shazam to be in the Justice Society, which means the hero could very well be part of James Gunn's plans for the new and improved DCU.
And if that wasn't enough to convince fans, there is also some intriguing villainous activity going on throughout the credits of the second film, possibly hinting at the franchise's future. Mister Mind makes a comeback in another credit scene, telling Doctor Sivana (Mark Strong) that he is close to being ready to pull off his master plan, which could involve Shazam. Brainaic's ship was also an Easter egg in the sequel's credits, indicating that the Superman villain may be in the mix at some point. While nothing has been officially set in stone for the return of Shazam, there have been plenty of doors left open for him to make a triumphant comeback.