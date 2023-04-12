How The Harry Potter Reboot Could Expand The House-Elves' Story

Read all that stuff over again, carefully. If you're wondering if house-elves get paid or receive any compensation for their servitude, the answer is a resounding no. House-elves are slaves who can only be freed if they're given a legitimate article of clothing; most of them wear tea-towels or similar pieces of cloth twisted into make-shift togas, according to the books.

Worst of all, the common argument in the books is that not only is this okay, the house-elves really love it. Hermione, upon finding out that all of Hogwarts is run by house-elves who aren't paid for their work, is incensed and tries to start S.P.E.W., or "The Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare." Does anyone help her in her mission to end wizarding slavery? Quite the opposite; her friends endlessly mock her, and older wizards tell her that house-elves like being indentured servants. Dobby, the only elf to enjoy freedom (and even his enjoyment has limits, as he turns down higher pay and more vacation days), is regarded as a freak, whereas Winky ends up developing a drinking problem after receiving clothing and is completely miserable. Kreacher is viewed as just plain evil until he starts cooking for the main trio.

Bringing house-elves back would be true to the books. It's also a pretty tricky subject. Whether or not they tackle this remains to be seen, but the original movies, which are streaming on HBO Max now, basically skate over the whole thing.