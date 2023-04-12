True Detective: Night Country's Trailer Proves The Series Is Back On Track

The teaser trailer for "True Detective: Night Country" introduces us to the season's setting, which couldn't be more appropriate. Alaska during the lengthy period of seasonal darkness is an appropriate locale for all sorts of terrors, but as the characters in the teaser note, this time things are much weirder than usual.

Fans of truly creepy detective drama can expect everything a "True Detective" show does best. There are mysterious deaths. At 1:19, there's a strange spiral occult symbol that looks very much like some of the ones in Season 1. As a nod to the new locale, there's also a character who falls through the ice in a very fatal-looking fashion, seemingly because they're deliberately punching through it. Even the eccentric cops investigating the crime are present and accounted for, courtesy of Detective Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Detective Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis).

"True Detective: Night Country" will premiere later this year, so Pizzolatto fans might want to start bracing themselves for one of 2023's buzziest crime dramas.