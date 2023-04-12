The Mandalorian's Dave Filoni Anticipates Fans Will Be Satisfied With S3's Ending

Contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian," Season 3, Episode 7, "Chapter 23: The Spies"

Soon Jon Favreau and crew will roll credits on the final episode of "The Mandalorian" season 3. The journey was a bumpy one. Many fans noted that the show may have jumped the shark. However, the season finale is shaping up to be a climactic battle, with Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and the Mandalorians fighting Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his Imperial forces to reclaim Mandalore.

Speaking to Collider, Dave Filoni delved into why "The Mandalorian" season 3 finale will hit the spot for the fandom. "They'll have a lot to take in," he said. "With any good ending, there's the moment you're in it when you're cheering and you feel satisfied, but then there's a little bit after that where you think back at all the things that happened. Maybe you start to put them together in a different way and you realize it's an ending, but there are other things happening out there in the galaxy that now you know more about."