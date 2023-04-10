Batman: White Knight: Are The Joker's Children Destined To Become Him? - Exclusive

Clay McCormack said both Jackie and Bryce are excited about meeting their father but are confused by the bizarre situation of speaking with an A.I. version of Jack Napier. Catana Collins added that while Jackie got to see a version of her father in "Batman: Beyond the White Knight," Bryce hasn't gotten the same chance.

"For [Bryce, it's] that moment of, 'Oh my God. Dad's here in front of me, and we get to go on a road trip?'" Collins described. "Especially for Bryce, who didn't have any moment with his father during the previous part, that's a big moment and epiphany. For Jackie as well — her moments with her dad were very fleeting during 'Beyond.'"

Jackie and Bryce can deny their destiny and choose not to become the next iteration of the Joker. But with Jackie already showing she has some of the dark traits of the villain side of her dad, she may become a future version of the Clown Prince of Crime. However, the "White Knight" universe could be setting up a bait-and-switch; Bryce, the A-plus student, the momma's boy, and the child you wouldn't expect to turn evil, might be the one who ends up like the Joker. But regardless of what happens, it appears a collision course between the Joker's children and their father's legacy is inevitable.

Readers can learn more about the Joker's children's fate when "Batman: White Knight Presents – Generation Joker" #1, by DC Comics, arrives in comic book stores on May 9.