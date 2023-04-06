Katana Collins And Clay McCormack Talk Batman: White Knight Presents - Generation Joker - Exclusive Interview

You both have experience writing in this universe. What was it like to build on it and collaborate again with Sean Murphy on the project?

Clay McCormack: It was a lot of fun because this story is allowing us to expand the world out a little bit more past where things were left at the end of "Beyond the White Knight," where we are introducing some new characters that were only teased a little bit in Sean's book. He had created this dynamic with the idea of the Joker hologram getting to know his kids, which was intriguing. That was attractive to both Collins and me as far as the story we could jump into.

Katana Collins: Absolutely. I've been out of the "White Knight" world a little longer than Clay. He's been in it more recently than I am, but the last time I got to experience Jackie and Bryce, they were toddlers. It feels like coming full circle, because in a lot of ways, I feel like they are my babies. Clay hit the nail on the head with exploring that relationship between them and their father — [it] really connected to all of us.

McCormack: It must be like if you don't see your nieces and nephews for a couple of months, and all of a sudden, they've shot right up.

Collins: 10 years. 10 years' worth of growth.

The Joker's children obviously play a big role in this book. What was it like to take them on a road trip with their former villain dad and Batman super fan, and build on that specific relationship?

McCormack: It was an interesting dynamic to get into. Jackie and Bryce have a lot of resentment toward their father because he was not there, and he has quite a reputation that has overshadowed their lives, even though he was dead before they were born. There's a lot of issues that the three of them have to work through ... As most families go, I would say it goes very smoothly, wouldn't you?

Collins: I don't think this is a spoiler, because at this point, I assume people have read "Beyond the White Knight." Jackie has discovered that it was, in fact, their mother who killed their father, but it's that legacy that he has left hanging over their heads that they're most resentful about, and how the stigma of being Joker's kids means that they're somehow inherently bad or inherently going to be villains themselves. [There's this] self-journey that they're going on to discover who they each really are apart from being the Joker's kids or Harley's kids.

McCormack: Part of the thing that happens throughout the series is Jack is trying to show his kids who he is beyond being the Joker. But what they all come to realize is that in doing that, you have to first reckon with the fact that he was the Joker and all of the legacy that brings with it — positive and negative, depending on how you look at the Joker and what he's done over the years.