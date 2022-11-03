How Ahsoka Tano And Count Dooku Are Similar, According To Ashley Eckstein - Exclusive

There are two sides to the Force in "Star Wars." There's the light and the dark, both in perfect balance with one another. Where there is one, there must be the other, and it's up to each individual to decide which path they will take.

With that in mind, it would seem like Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku couldn't be more dissimilar. Ahsoka is a paradigm of what every Jedi should strive for: She's fearless and confident; she knows her power and how to wield it wisely. Meanwhile, Count Dooku may have started on the light side, but he quickly fell toward darkness. He believes only he knows how to bring balance to the galaxy, and he'll resort to any means to achieve it.

Despite their differences, the two were given greater character development in the recent Disney+ series "Tales of the Jedi." All six episodes are now available, with three of those episodes devoted to both Ahsoka and Dooku. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Ahsoka voice actress Ashley Eckstein spoke about how the two characters are more alike than audiences may initially think — and why it's worthwhile for Ahsoka and Dooku to get this new series to flesh them out even further.